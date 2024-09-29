Kyenjojo leaders warn youth to guard against internet abuse

Kyenjojo leaders have cautioned the youth in Tooro and Bunyoro subregions to stop the misuse of the internet and instead use it as an opportunity to improve their livelihoods. The call was made by Kyenjojo Resident District Commissioner Julian Ayesiga while graduating over 150 youth at Heart and Hands Foundation yesterday. The youth had just undergone digital literacy training with support from the MTN Foundation to enable them to secure self-employment to live a better life and bridge the gap in unemployment.