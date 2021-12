Kyagulanyi has not been barred from going to Kayunga - Police

As Kayunga residents prepare to vote for their district chairman, Police has been forced to come out and clarify that they have not blocked any political actors from going to Kayunga. This comes amidst claims by the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner that the only person they expect on Tuesday is President Yoweri Museveni and not National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi.