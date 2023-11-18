Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope ties the knot with Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi

The Kyabazinga, William Gabula Nadiope, and Inhebantu, Jovia Mutesi, have exchanged vows and been united in marriage at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe. They have urged us to view their marriage as a symbol of unity, bringing people from diverse walks of life together. The ceremony was officiated by Archbishop of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Magula, who commended the Kyabazinga for embracing a marriage founded on God's support, emphasizing the sacred bond between man and woman.