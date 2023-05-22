Kizza Besigye gives testimony of state on brutality and harassment

After seven years, the Uganda Human Rights Commission has started hearing a case in which Dr. Kizza Besigye accuses security forces of violating his rights through continuous arrests and detention in his home. In February 2016, police led by then-AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi stormed the FDC party Headquarters in Najjanankumbi arresting the then-presidential candidate and others, before confining him in his home. This, he says, denied him a chance to challenge President Museveni's victory, the reason why he cannot recognize his presidency.