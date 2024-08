Kiteezi landfill collapse death toll rises to 34

The death toll from the Kiteezi Landfill collapse disaster has risen to 34 after rescue teams recovered four additional bodies on Thursday. Before this recovery, Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Spokesperson, had indicated that they were searching for about 33 bodies. One of the retrieved bodies is that of Abdul Nasir, who had been missing since 2022.