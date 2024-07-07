Kiswahili language uptake still low in Ugandan schools

Kiswahili language teachers insist that the government should walk the talk and implement necessary policies that will boost the teaching of the language at primary and secondary school levels. The educationists say the government has done very little to enforce a July 2022 cabinet resolution that recommended the compulsory teaching of Kiswahili in primary and secondary schools. The call comes as the world commemorates the world Swahili Language Day.