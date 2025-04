Kiswahili and regional cooperation: Insights ahead of Africa Mashariki fest |STUDIO INTERVIEW

With increased focus on regional relations, there is more emphasis on the need to communicate in a common language, Kiswahili. This is one of the themes behind the Africa Mashariki Fest, which kicks off tomorrow in Kampala. To help us appreciate this, we have the Group CEO of the Afrika Mashariki Fest, Ronex Kisembo Tendo.