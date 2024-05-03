Kiruruma Bridge damage severs Kanungu-Rukungiri link

Heavy rains and mudslides have damaged the Kiruruma bridge, cutting off Kanungu district from Rukungiri at Rugyeyo village. The heavy rains, which started in early April, left many roads and bridges in Kanungu district destroyed and impassable. The affected areas include the Kiruruma Bridge, which connects Kanungu to Rukungiri at Rugyeyo. It was cut off by running water and mudslides, making the road impassable for farmers and other transporters seeking to get their farm products to market.