Kira residents upset as road is now collection of potholes

The woeful state of the Kiwatule-Najjera-Kira to Bulindo road in Kira Municipality has left residents and motorists in a state of despair. They point out that the now pothole-riddled road has not only caused their motor vehicles to fall into disrepair but in some cases, claimed lives as well. However, Kira Municipality Mayor Julius Mutebi has reassured the public that plans are already in place to rehabilitate this road, as reported by JOYCE NAKATO.