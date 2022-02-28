KIKUUBE LAND EVICTIONS: Over 800 pitch camp at RDC office in protest

Over 800 people have pitched camp at the office of Kikuube district's RDC Amlan Tumusiime, seeking answers to why they were evicted from their land. The locals were evicted last Monday from Bukinda and Katikara in the Kyangwali sub-county, by the office of the prime minister, for allegedly encroaching on Kyangwali Refugee Settlement land. NTV visited the place where these residents are camping and found out that their living conditions are dire and residents worried that they could contract sanitation-related illnesses.