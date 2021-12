Kigezi land owners in dispute with mining firm over compensation

A group of 60 landowners under their umbrella dubbed Kigezi Iron Ore Association are up in arms against Kamuntu investments Uganda Ltd, a private company licensed by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral development to mine iron in the Kigezi districts of Kabale and Rubanda. The iron ore company owned by the Rubanda West Member of Parliament who was an exploration license in 2015