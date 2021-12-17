KIBOGA POLICE KILLINGS: Murder of 2 police officers similar to recent Mityana incident

There is rising concern and tension among the Police and other security agents over an increase in attacks against constables, whose weapons have been captured by thugs. This follows an incident on Thursday evening in Kiboga district, in which two police officers including an officer in charge were shot dead at Nakasozi police post. The two guns in their possession were taken, bringing the number of weapons lost to the thugs to four in just 4 months.