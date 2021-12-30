Kenyan MP recounts how he was injured as legislators brawled

Sigowet Soin MP Bernard Koros was today a victim of political intolerance from his colleagues in Parliament when he was injured in a duel with National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi who was later suspended for 5 sittings. This as it emerged that Deputy President William Ruto allied MPs came to the National Assembly with all the hallmarks of derailing voting on the political parties amendment Bill 2021 with antics keen on making sure all the amendments are not voted on today. NTV's senior political affairs reporter Kennedy Murithi is in Parliament and prepared this piece capturing the day's House drama.