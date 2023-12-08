Kenyan high commissioner launches greening initiative

In a related development, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda, George Owino, has today launched a mass tree-planting initiative at Busoga College Mwiiri. This project aims to plant over 50,000 trees on 100 acres of land. According to Owino, climate change is no longer the responsibility of a select few but of every individual if we are to mitigate its adverse effects. Owino highlights that the vision of planting trees in Uganda aligns with President William Ruto’s goal of planting 15 billion trees worldwide. The old alumni of Busoga College Mwiri have warmly welcomed this initiative.