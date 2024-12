KCCA's Frank Rusa details plans after 100 days in office

Frank Nyakana Rusa, the Acting Executive Director at KCCA, has today launched a six-member committee to fight corruption in the city following the increasing outcry about the vice among staff. He also highlighted the progress of securing investor Jospong of Ghana to take over the decommissioned Kiteezi landfill, which recently collapsed, killing over 40 people.