KCCA reopens park after resolving land wrangle

The old tax park terminal finally opened after the government reached an amicable agreement between a section of landlords who had obtained a court order blocking any operations in the park. According to the State Minister of Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the owners of the contested plots will be allowed to develop their properties on specific terms. The opening of the tax park is part of the government's plan to ease the movements of learners as schools open.