KCCA reopens old park after resolving land wrangle

Following guidance from the ministry of Works and Transport, the newly revamped old taxi park is back in business.The opening of the park was delayed by a court injunction after some entrepreneurs whose properties surround the park, demanded proper demarcations of the area before the opening.Now, State Minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye has told NTV that they agreed with the landlords to withdraw the injunction with some conditions.He says the move will see the taxi park opened in time for the reopening of schools on Monday.