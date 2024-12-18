KCCA designates 2 non-motorized roads for vendors

In an effort to ensure trade order within Kampala during the festive season, the city Authority has designated two non-motorized roads for vendors to operate. This has been revealed by the Kampala Capital City Authority acting executive director Frank Rusa during a media briefing on market management in the city, following recent clashes in Busega Market as traders fought for stalls. He says the vendors will have a set time of operation with this arrangement to stay open until 5th January 2025