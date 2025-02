KCCA concerned as huge rubbish pile catches fire at Kiteezi landfill

The Kampala Capital City Authority leadership started today in a state of concern after a pile of rubbish at Kiteezi landfill suddenly caught fire. According to KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, the fire arose from a burst of methane gas at the landfill, which has gathered garbage over the years. The fire, which left no injuries, was soon extinguished, leaving many concerned minds.