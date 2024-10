KCCA compensates woman injured while fleeing officers

The Kampala Capital City Authority has agreed to compensate one Milia Mutuwa, who fell into a saucepan containing cooking oil while attempting to run away from KCCA law enforcement officers along Kafumbe Mukasa Road in Nakivubo. Mutuwa, who sustained serious facial injuries, was awarded 5 million shillings in cash, as well as a free working space at Usafi Market. The matter had attracted substantial attention due to the brutality of the KCCA.