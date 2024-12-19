Kaziimba cautions faithful to spend sparingly during Christmas

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged the public to exercise financial discipline during the festive season. The Archbishop reminded families to balance their holiday spending with the need to prepare for school fees, as children will return to school soon. This, he said, as he delivered his Christmas message, Calling upon security officers to restrain from brutality while enforcing the law.