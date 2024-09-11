Katanga murder trial: Defense challenges forensic report on concealed DNA evidence

Defense lawyers in the alleged murder case of businessman Henry Katanga have accused the Director of the Police Forensic Science Directorate of concealing information about other individuals whose DNA was found on the trigger, trigger housing, and other objects at the crime scene. This accusation arose after Andrew Mubiru, the Director of Forensic Science, informed the court that the collected samples showed DNA from more than three contributors. The forensic report indicates the presence of DNA from Katanga's daughter, Patricia Kakwanza, his widow, Molly Katanga, and the late Henry Katanga in the same location. Businessman Henry Katanga was killed at his Mbuya residence in November 2023.