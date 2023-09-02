Kasese district leaders divided over status of new market

A cattle market in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council in Kasese district has sharply divided the leaders in the area, including the Resident District Commissioner and the Chief Administrative Officer. Construction of the said market was awarded to Mpondwe Cross Border Traders Cooperative Society Limited in the Financial year 2022/2023 for a period of one year. However, the contractors have lost time due to disagreements on whether they should continue to operate. The District authorities and the local government ministry have advised the council to let the contractors run out of their contract if they are to take any other action.