Karuma bridge closure to enable engineers carry out emergency works

Motorists who use the Kampala-Gulu highway cover extra miles to reach their various destinations after announcements by the Ministry of Works that Karuma Bridge will be closed today for emergency repairs. The Ministry of Works and Transport announced the closure, citing the need to install expansion joints on the bridge. Karuma Bridge has been closed for the second time from traffic, pedestrians and boda bodas with leaders and the business community appealing to the government to speed up the repairs