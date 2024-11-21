Karua condemns Besigye's arrest

Kenyan opposition politician Martha Karua, whose book launch Dr. Kizza Besigye was due to attend in Nairobi when he was arrested, has expressed confidence that his arrest and extradition were orchestrated by the William Ruto government. Karua has strongly condemned the incident, citing its potential to strain diplomatic relations between Kenya and Uganda. Meanwhile, the proprietors of Riverside Apartments, where Besigye was reportedly abducted, have remained tight-lipped about the events that unfolded on Saturday. An NTV team visited the premises in an attempt to reconstruct what may have happened, but the details remain unclear.