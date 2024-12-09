Karamoja paying price of decades-long marginalisation

Persistent food insecurity in the Karamoja sub-region is fueled by historical marginalization, insecurity, and harsh environmental conditions. Erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and occasional floods have turned food production into an unpredictable struggle, leaving fertile lands underutilized. For decades, cattle rustling displaced communities and disrupted livelihoods, while insecurity hindered investments in infrastructure and social services. Although relative peace has returned, many communities still struggle to rebuild sustainable farming systems. Herbert Kamoga brings us this story of how the Food and Nutrition Bill, which aims to establish national and household food reserves, could provide a solution to this ongoing crisis.