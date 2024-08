Karamoja diocese welcomes new Anglican bishop

Karamoja's Anglican Diocese has welcomed a new Bishop, Rt. Rev. Michael Chorey, was consecrated in Amudat today. Bishop Chorey replaces retired Bishop Joseph Abura, who served the Karamoja diocese for the past 17 years. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, presided over the consecration. After the ceremony, the new bishop pledged to bring more people into the Church. Here’s a snippet of the ceremony.