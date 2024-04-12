Kanyamunyu released from prison

The prison service has released Mathew Kanyamunyu after he served three years and five months in jail. Kanyamunyu was initially sentenced to five years and one month in prison for unintentionally killing social worker Kenneth Akena in 2016. His charge was later reduced from murder to manslaughter by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine stated that Kanyamunyu's release was based on remission, which eligible disciplined prisoners can receive.