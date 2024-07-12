Kanungu officials concerned over rising measles cases, one death

Kanungu district has reported a rise in measles cases, with one child succumbing to the disease. The outbreak was identified in Kihembe sub-county, where children exhibited signs and symptoms of measles. Three out of ten blood samples tested positive for the disease, with one fatal case reported. The District Health Officer, Dr. Birungi Micheal, confirmed the outbreak and emphasized the need for prompt action to manage and contain the spread of measles. Birungi added that the district has amplified efforts to diagnose, treat, and monitor cases to prevent further casualties.