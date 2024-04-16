Kampala traders shut shops in protest against tax regime

Traders in Kampala Capital City have closed their shops to protest what they describe as an unfair tax regime by the Uganda Revenue Authority. The traders mainly complain about the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution that was introduced by the tax body to ensure that traders don't cheat VAT on items they sell. However, the traders argue that the current 18% VAT rate imposed on each trader as the goods move to the next trader or business amounts to double taxation and limits their competitiveness in the region.