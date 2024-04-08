Kampala traders oppose URA's electronic invoicing system

Traders in Kampala's Central Business District are engaging with the Uganda Revenue Authority and other stakeholders regarding the operationalization of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution. URA says it is efficient and can address tax administration challenges related to business transactions and the issuance of receipts. However, traders oppose the system, saying it is pushing them out of business. Baker Mulinde has the latest update on the strike that started today.