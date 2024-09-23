Kampala leaders call for innovative recycling solutions amid waste crisis

Local government leaders in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan area have called for innovative waste recycling solutions to address the city's escalating waste management crisis following the collapse of the Kiteezi landfill. Rejecting the idea of acquiring a new dump site, they emphasized the need for private investment in recycling and urged the central government to establish a national recycling plant. This call came as mayors from Entebbe, Mukono, and Kampala Central met to discuss solid waste management in the metropolitan region.