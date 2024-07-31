Kampala Anti-Corruption protest fails again

An anti-corruption demonstration that was expected to take place today has flopped for unclear reasons. It would have been the third time such demonstrations occurred since last week. Security was earlier deployed in Kampala to quell protests. The protesters were expected to converge in downtown Kampala and start their march to parliament at 10 am, according to information widely circulated on social media. Police and the army were seen patrolling some of the busy streets in the city like Nasser Road.