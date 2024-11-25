Latest NTV

Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Bail hearing for father accused of defiling stepdaughter deferred again
  • 2 National Giving women 25 per cent of their deceased husbands’ property is unfair – Mutuzo
  • 3 National Uganda Airlines acquires aircraft on short lease to reinforce festive travels
  • 4 National Kenya's Martha Karua to lead Besigye’s legal team at Ugandan military court
  • 5 National Road safety: Boda boda riders urged to prioritise eye care