Kalangala villagers left in darkness despite Uganda's growing energy capacity

Officials at a civil society organisation, Banga Project Education for Aid, Africa School, operating in Kalangala District, say that despite the government having connected more than seven hundred thousand rural households to electricity to date, the majority in remote villages such as Kalangala remain in darkness, further limiting their ability to access socio-economic amenities. According to the Electricity Regulatory Authority, as of June 2024, Uganda's total installed energy capacity stood at 2,048.1 megawatts.