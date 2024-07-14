Kagame rubbishes US report citing Rwanda's involvement in illegal mining in DRC

President Paul Kagame has scoffed at a report from the US indicating that Rwanda has been involved in mining in East DR Congo. The accusation came after a UN report named Rwanda and Uganda as allies of the M23 rebels. President Kagame said the US mines more than Rwanda can ever do in Eastern DR . Sudhir Byaruhanga reports from Kigali where he spoke to election observers how how Rwanda is prepared for tomorrow's presidential and parliamentary elections.