Kadaga urges EAC council of ministers to revive anti-FGM bill

The Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, wants the EAC Council of Ministers to take over the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Bill. Kadaga, who was meeting with the council of ministers handling the preliminary consultative process leading to the drafting of the bill, argued that since the bill had previously been passed by the regional assembly but failed to receive assent from the heads of state before it lapsed, the council of ministers should take it over. The East African Legislative Assembly gave clearance to Uganda's representative, Jacqueline Amongin, to introduce the bill, which seeks to reinforce the ban on genital mutilation across the eight-member community.