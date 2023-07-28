Kadaga asks researchers to ensure independence

The government has urged researchers to pursue research that will benefit Uganda and the world. The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga who was speaking on behalf of Vice President Jessica Alupo, says once researchers fail in this bid, their research works would be biased. The call came during a symposium on China-Africa relations in Kampala organized by Sino-Uganda Research Centre and Development Watch Centre.