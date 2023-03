Kabuleta advises opposition leaders on political activism

The leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue NEED party Joseph Kabuleta has said opposition leaders should move away from political activism and front politics that address the issues affecting Ugandans. Kabuleta argues that most opposition political figures have turned into attention seekers and are not fighting for the common Ugandan. He spoke at the opening NEED's party's new head office in Rubaga Division in Kampala.