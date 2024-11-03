Kabarole District Chairperson calls for improved pupil-latrine ratio in the district

Kabarole District Chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga has decried the low pupil-latrine ratio in the district, which he says has contributed to the dropout of girl children. Rwabuhinga stated that the current ratio of pupils to latrines in primary schools stands at 64 per stance, higher than the recommended 40 per stance. While receiving seven lined VIP latrines constructed by Water for People at four primary schools, including Kiburara P/S and three Health Centre 3s, he called for more support from development partners to reduce the number of girls who miss school during their menstrual period.