Justice Ministry is preparing regulations to guide POMA

Justice and Constitution Affairs Minister Norbert Mao says his ministry is preparing to present a set of regulations to parliament to guide the implementation of the Public Order Management Act. He explains that the absence of regulations has led to the police misinterpreting the law, resulting in their use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrators. So, we spoke to politicians and lawyers, who say the regulations have long been necessary. However, they also suggest that the government should sensitize security agencies to understand the law rather than just implementing it without legal knowledge.