Jubilee Life Insurance expands access via digital payment platform

Jubilee Life Insurance has expanded access to insurance through digital platforms. The company reported significant progress in broadening access to insurance services via its digital payment platform, NxtPe, which has facilitated over Shs 700 million in transactions since its launch in November last year. The platform, which supports a variety of payment options—including one-off payments and standing orders—is being praised for transforming the premium payment process.