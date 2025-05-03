Journalists task Electoral Commission to ensure a safe election in 2026

The media fraternity has indicated that it could abandon coverage of the 2026 elections if the Electoral Commission fails to develop an adequate plan to protect journalists during the polls. According to the President of the Federation of Journalists, Mathias Rukundo, it is unacceptable for journalists to be beaten by security agencies again, as happened during the Kawempe election called to find the late MP Muhammad Ssegirinya's successor. The call came as media practitioners gathered to commemorate World Press Freedom Day today.