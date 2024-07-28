Joel Ssenyonyi asks religious leaders to speak against corruption

The leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has asked religious leaders to join in the fight against corruption. He says that since they are respected by many people in society, their voices against the stealing of public money and other resources would be critical. Ssenyonyi says it's everyone’s responsibility to fight the mismanagement of taxpayers’ money. This was during a special service held at Omega Healing Centre in Namasuba.