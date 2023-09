Janet Museveni commends undersecretary on book launch

First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni has urged Ugandans to live and lead a life of purpose by seeking God’s guidance. According to Mrs. Museveni, God’s purpose may or may not be fulfilled depending on whether the individual cooperates with God’s plans for their life. The First Lady was speaking at the book launch of her long-serving Personal Assistant, Irene Kauma, at State House Entebbe on Friday.