Ivan Wabwire confesses to Indian businessman's murder

Preliminary investigations by Uganda Police have confirmed that the actions of Constable Ivan Wabwire, who shot and killed Indian businessman Uttam Bhandari on Friday, were deliberate and planned. The suspect has today recorded an extra-judicial statement before a magistrate at Buganda Road Court and confessed to having murdered the Indian national. Police has also stated that Corporal Stephen Mulomba who was in charge of the gun which Wabwire used to murder Bhandari, has been dismissed from the Force and will be charged with negligence.