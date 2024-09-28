Isaac Ssemakadde elected new president of Uganda Law Society

The legal fraternity, under their umbrella body, the Uganda Law Society, has today elected Isaac Ssemakadde as their new president. The election took place as the learned members gathered at Speke Resort in Munyonyo, near Kampala, to cast their votes today. Isaac Ssemakadde was elected ahead of Isaac Atukunda, his main challenger, to replace the outgoing Bernard Oundo, who was voted into office in 2022. Key members of the legal fraternity participating in the poll included the Commissioner of Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, NUP Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya, and Busiro East Member of Parliament, Medard Ssegona Lubega, among others.