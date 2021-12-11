Investigations into death of Kakindu police OC underway

Police are investigating the death of one of its officers in the Mityana district last night. Patrick Nuwagaba, the Officer in Charge of Kakindu police post is said to have attended a security operation in Mayirye village in Kakindu sub-county last night. Locals said that after he left, they heard a loud noise and called the Police who found Nuwagaba lying outside the vehicle. Four officers in the Wamala region have died within the space of a month.