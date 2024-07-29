Interns demand reinstatement of allowances

Pre-medical interns who are set to start their internships this week want the Central Government to reinstate their allowances by a presidential directive. As per the 2021 presidential directive, medical interns should receive half of the recommended pay of fully appointed officers, which was 2.5 million shillings at the time. However, due to budget constraints, the Health Ministry was compelled to reduce the allowances for medical interns to 1 million shillings in 2023, and this figure will not change for the year 2024.