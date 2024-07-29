Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National 36 FDC members remanded to Luzira on terrorism charges
  • 2 National Shock as police recover 17 human skulls from shrine in Mpigi
  • 3 National UK diplomat: Don’t sit on the fence on governance matters
  • 4 National Accountant charged with disturbing religious ceremony, granted bail
  • 5 National How rural financial centres save Ugandans from high interest rates