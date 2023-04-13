International conference addresses food security challenges

Uganda Human Rights Commission has urged the government to put in place a law that will promote the right of food as a fundamental human right which should be enjoyed by all Ugandans. Authorities have decried the absence of specific legal provisions and institutions that would otherwise be deployed in ensuring food nutrition and security in the country. Daniel Kibet reports that this call comes ahead of the national conference on the human right to adequate food in Uganda scheduled to take place at Makerere University next week.