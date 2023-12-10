Insurance regulatory authority urges vehicle owners to get insured

Accidents claim several lives and property during the festive period. Insurers have stressed the importance of mandatory motor third-party insurance and comprehensive motor insurance for all vehicle owners. This week, when a lorry truck crashed into 13 vehicles and two motorcycles, claiming two lives and putting 13 into the hospital, many at the Insurance Regulatory Authority once again highlighted the benefits of insurance. Patrick Senyondo has been looking into the matter.